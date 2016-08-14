Woman arrested after leading police on a high speed chase

A woman was arrested in Temple on Sunday for an outstanding warrant, after she led police on a high speed chase.

Department of Public Safety attempted to conduct a regular traffic stop, when the woman fled leading them on a pursuit.

DPS stopped chasing the woman when she began driving the wrong way on the highway in Temple.

After that, Temple police caught up with her and arrested her. Police have not released the details concerning the outstanding warrant, or what new charges will be filed as a result to this arrest.

This story is developing, please refresh this page for the latest details.

