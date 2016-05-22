Two vehicles struck by gunshots in Killeen

Waco police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday night.

Killeen police responded to a call of shots fired where two vehicles were struck by bullets.

It happened near Estelle Avenue & Carlisle Avenue around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators are still trying to piece together details concerning this incident.

When they arrived, they found bullet casings all over the streets which covered about a 4-block area.

Police say there were two vehicles involved that are both in police custody along with one male suspect.

There were also two other cars caught in the cross fire being stuck by multiple bullets. Police are still searching for at least one other person believed to be involved in the shooting.



This case remains under investigation.

