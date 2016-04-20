Killeen street racer loses control, damages railroad signal

A woman allegedly street racing lost control of her car and crashed into a railroad signal in Killeen on Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near a railroad crossing on the northbound lane of North Twin Creek Drive, across from the River Oaks Apartments.

The driver was not injured, but a Killeen police officer on the scene says her car was totaled.

BNSF Railway was on the scene to repair the damaged railroad signal.

Killeen PD will reopen the road once that repair is complete.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

