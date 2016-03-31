Local high school athlete in ICU after collapsing at practice

A Temple High School athlete is in intensive care after collapsing during warm-ups Wednesday afternoon.

The sophomore was in stable condition by Thursday morning.

An official with Temple ISD says the students had just begun warm-ups for their afternoon athletic practice when the student collapsed while he was running.

Temple ISD trainers were the first to respond as the athletic director called 911.

An ambulance soon arrived and paramedics attended to him on the track briefly before taking the student to McLane Children's Medical Hospital.

Another source tells us the student is involved on multiple athletic teams at Temple High, including a position as a linebacker for the Wildcats.

Friends and loved have been commenting on the students social media Facebook page throughout the day stating they are praying for his recovery.

