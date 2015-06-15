Teenager dead after shooting in Killeen - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Teenager dead after shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) - A 16-year old teen is dead after being shot in Killeen on Sunday.

Police say the shooting happen in the 4200 block of Tidal Wave Drive at 1:42 a.m.

According to the preliminary investigation the suspect(s) drove slowly pass the home and began shooting in the direction of the victim.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was unconscious and not breathing.

A Justice of the Peace declared him dead at 2:36 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed on the body at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The name of the victim is being withheld.

If you have any information about the shooting please contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526 TIPS (8447), go online to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or text BELLCO along with the tip to 274637. All information is anonymous and confidential and if your tip results in the arrest of the suspect involved in the crime you could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
