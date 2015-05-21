Nine bikers killed in Twin Peaks shooting identified - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Nine bikers killed in Twin Peaks shooting identified

WACO, TX (KXXV) - The names of the nine killed in Sunday's shooting at Twin Peaks in Waco have been released. News Channel 25 has had this information since Tuesday, but waited to release these names until officials had notified the next of kin.

31-year-old Richard Matthew Jordan II was a resident of Pasadena.

47-year-old Richard Vincent was a resident of Richardson.

39-year-old Jacob Lee was a resident of Ranger.

65-year-old Jesus Delgado Rodriguez was a resident of New Braunfels. The AP has reported that Rodriguez was a Vietnam veteran and a recipient of the Purple Heart, and his family has denied that he was a member of a biker gang.

40-year-old Manuel Issac Rodriguez was a resident of Allen.

46-year-old Charles Wayne Russell was a resident of Winona.

27-year-old Matthew Mark Smith was a resident of Keller.

43-year-old Wayne Lee Campbell was a resident of Arlington.

44-year-old Daniel Raymond Boyett was a resident of the Waco area, and the only local resident killed in the shooting.
