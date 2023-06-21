Who are the people aboard the missing Titanic submersible?

Multiple outlets report those on the missing OceanGate submersible are Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood; his son Suleman; Hamish Harding, a British businessman; French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet; and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

Dawood is the vice chair of an investment company headquartered in Pakistan, where it invests in agriculture, health care and industrial ventures. The family confirmed in a statement that he and his son Suleman are both on board the submersible.

"We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time," the statement read. "The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members."

Hamish Harding is the chair of Action Aviation, a company that sells aircraft to high-value clients like Fortune 100 companies and celebrities. He is also a noted explorer, known for circumnavigating the globe and flying on one of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches to the edge of space.

Action Aviation confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Harding is aboard the submersible. The company thanked well-wishers and those conducting rescue efforts.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet is a 77-year-old French explorer, a former commander of the French navy and the director of research for RMS Titanic, Inc., the American company that holds salvage rights to the wreck of the Titanic.

Nargeolet has made more than 35 visits to the site of the Titanic's wreck, some of them aboard the same submersible that has gone missing.

Stockton Rush is the CEO of OceanGate, the company that operates the Titan and its missions to the Titanic wreck site.

Rush founded the company in 2009. He is responsible for its financial and engineering initiatives, according to the company website, and has been developing crewed submersible systems to support missions down to nearly 20,000 feet.

