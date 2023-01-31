Winter storm continues with more ice Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — WATCH LIVE:

A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect through Thursday.

We have already seen effects from this Winter Storm that's working across the Lone Star State, but the bigger impacts are still yet to be felt here in Central Texas. The first significant round arrives this morning and builds through the middle of the day. Things should wind down later tonight before another round develops overnight into Wednesday Morning. The final round should move through Thursday morning before we dry out and finally warm above freezing.

TUESDAY: Freezing rain and sleet are expected to come in waves. The first wave will be in the morning, the second late in the afternoon and evening. This is where icy roads should become more prevalent. Travel is highly discouraged. A heavier band will likely set up somewhere across the area. Where that happens, some power outages will be possible as ice accumulations increase.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY: Another round of freezing rain and sleet will be possible into Wednesday morning. Additional icing is likely. Hazardous travel will continue throughout the day. We may barely get to or just above freezing in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY: Rain and freezing rain chances will continue with temperatures near 32°. Another significant round looks possible into Thursday morning. We should see things start to come to an end Thursday afternoon with temperatures getting above freezing.

We will continue to update the forecast as more model data becomes available. Please be prepared for a couple of icy days and plan accordingly!

