Warmer for Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Expect warmer air to funnel on in for Wednesday thanks to a forming low pressure system in the Rockies. That will lead to breezy south winds at around 15-25mph which will continue to bring more warm and humid air in. Highs Wednesday will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with Partly Sunny skies.

The storm system will pass to our north tomorrow, and on the tail of it, we could see showers and storms develop along and east of I-35. Right now, no severe weather is expected, but a couple could be strong. Severe weather will be more likely across East Texas and into Louisiana and Arkansas.

Some brief cool air works in on Friday, but will quickly be overtaken by more warm and humid air for the New Year's weekend. A stronger cold front is set to arrive next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather