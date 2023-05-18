Warm And Muggy Into Friday

25 WEATHER — It's feeling more like May outside with warm temperatures and increasing humidity values. It will be mild tonight with a few clouds and lows in the upper 60s. We will warm up nicely Friday with highs around 90°. The humidity will make it feel like it's in the low to mid 90s. A cold front will be pushing south, and this should enter Central Texas late Friday afternoon and evening. Scattered storms are expected to develop along the front as it moves south. The highest concentration of storms will likely be along and west of I-35, but a few storms will still be possible to the east. A couple of the stronger storms may produce quarter to half dollar size hail and winds to 60mph. Storms should push south of the area as we head toward sunrise Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking a little cooler behind the front. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80° both days under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Next week brings another warm-up with highs in the 80s. There could be some isolated afternoon and evening storms each day as moisture levels increase once again.