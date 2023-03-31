Storms Moving East Tonight

25 WEATHER — A couple of storms are possible this evening east of I-35, but most areas will be quiet tonight. A storm or two to our east could produce some hail and gusty winds. All the activity should be out of here after 10pm. Lows tonight will fall into the 40s.

Saturday looks nice with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with dry air in place. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15mph. Sunday could be a little different story. We will start off quiet, but a quick moving disturbance may allow for a couple of afternoon and evening storms. If storms can get going, a couple could be strong. We will continue to watch this potential through the weekend.

Monday and Tuesday look very warm with highs in the upper 80s. We may even see some 90s west of I-35. An isolated storm or two will be possible both days, but rain chances are only 20%.

We may have a better chance of rain late next week as a cold front settles into Texas. Wherever that lays down, we could see some decent rains...hopefully here in our area!

Have a great weekend!