Spring-like Tuesday on the way!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a very spring-like day here in Central Texas! We're starting out with a little bit of fog, but that should start to clear by 9am. Overall, we'll see partly cloudy skies, but I do think the afternoon will feature more sun than clouds. The exception may be over our eastern counties as a tropical wave moves into Louisiana.

With that tropical wave around, a stray shower will be possible east of the Navasota River into into East Texas, but most will miss out. Humidity will also increase with highs in the mid 70s to round out the middle of the week.

Our next best storm chances set up Friday and Saturday as our next storm system moves through. A dry line will set up over West Texas Thursday and could fire storms there. That dry line moves over us on Friday, so we may have to watch for an isolated storm. A cold front moves through Saturday, which could bring more storm chances. Both days, we will have to watch the conditions closely, as some stronger storms could be possible. Widespread severe weather looks to miss us to the north as of now. We'll keep you posted.

Behind that front, highs will fall back down into the mid 70s to start off next week. Another chance of rain may work in for the middle of next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather