Spotty thunderstorms expected again tomorrow

25 WEATHER — As evening plans commence on this Memorial Day, keep in mind that you may be visited by a brief shower or storm. In general, this activity has been in our western counties but other cells have popped up here and there. It may be something where you will need to pause plans for a bit, but I do not expect the entirety of anyone's evening to be rained out. Most if not all of the rain will subside after sundown.

Tomorrow will be more or less the same with a few storms popping up here and there. This time, it looks like that may be more focused to the east of I-35. Lightning and heavy rain would be the most we'd expect with any thunderstorm. Wednesday introduces quiet weather to the region, and we should be absent of any rain on Thursday as well. High temperatures this week will come close to 90°, and may even exceed it in a couple spots.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather