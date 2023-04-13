Small Storm Chance Friday

ENTER DATELINE — A strong cap will be in place tonight through Friday, so any storm chances in our area will be low. If a storm can break through Friday afternoon and evening, then the potential for severe weather will exists. As of now, I wouldn't be too worried about it. Lows tonight will make it down into the upper 50s with highs Friday afternoon around 80°.

The weekend is looking decent, but a cold front will be moving through the area. There is a slight chance of storms down in the Brazos Valley Saturday. Most of our area will be dry with breezy northwest winds blowing in. This will allow highs to get into the mid 80s Saturday afternoon. A cooler north breeze will take over Sunday, so highs should fall back into the mid 70s.

Next week is looking nice temperature-wise with highs around 80° each day. There will be an increase in at least scattered storm activity by the middle to end of next week.