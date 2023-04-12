Slow Warm-up Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — It will remain partly cloudy over the next couple of days with highs around 80°. A weak system will pass by Friday afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance for a few isolated storms Friday afternoon and evening, but the cap might be too strong in our area for anything too widespread.

A couple of showers will continue to be possible Friday night and Saturday morning, but once again, most of us won't see much. Most of the weekend is looking great with highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday. Sunday looks slightly cooler behind a cold front with highs in the mid 70s.

Slight storm chances will work back into the forecast for most of next week. Temperatures will continue to be nice in the 70s and 80s.