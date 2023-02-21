Showers quickly move through tomorrow morning

25 WEATHER — Another day, more temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, clouds will overspread the area as winds get even gustier. Sustained winds of 25 mph will be possible before the sun comes up. As the sun rises, we should have a thin line of showers pass through Central Texas. The odds of seeing rain get better as you head north. A little thunder may accompany this activity as well. By lunch on Wednesday, all the clouds will be out of here and we should have a very sunny afternoon.

Winds of 15-25 mph will persist during the afternoon. With drier air moving in, this will create some elevated fire danger for much of the area. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s again. We'll cool off to the 70s on Thursday, and another frontal passage will produce highs in the upper-50s on Friday. That won't last too long, though, because we'll be back in the 70s for the weekend. Expect cloudy conditions during that time.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather