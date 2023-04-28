Severe Storms Likely Again Friday Afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — After having a nice day yesterday, it's back to the potential for strong to severe storms again this afternoon. Large hail, damaging winds, and even isolated tornadoes will be possible with the strongest storms. This should move across Central Texas during the mid afternoon to evening hours. Download the 25 News app here to stay ahead of the storms!

The good news is, the first half of the day should be quiet. South winds increase bringing back the humidity and warmer air. Highs should reach into the 80s by late afternoon with a cold front and dry line approaching our area. As it nears, storms should fire initially to the northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen. Initially, these storms will be isolated and carry a very large hail threat as well as the potential for isolated tornadoes. The longer the storms can stay isolated, the longer the very large hail and tornado threat hang around. If they can stay isolated to the I-35 corridor, we very well could face a similar situation to what happened on Wednesday. A cold front will quickly work in and should lead to more storms that will form into a line. Once the storms form into a line, the tornado threat should decrease and hail sizes should go down a bit. What will take it's place will be a high wind threat with the potential for winds in excess of 65-70mph. A brief spin-up tornado will also remain possible.

Storms should traverse across Central Texas, clearing the Brazos Valley later this evening. I think storms will clear the area quicker than they did on Wednesday, so the overnight hours will be quiet. A few showers may still hang around into Saturday morning, but things will be sunny going through the rest of the weekend.

More isolated storm chances arrive for the middle of next week, but nothing screams severe at this time.

Have a good Friday and stay safe!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather