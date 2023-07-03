Seasonably Hot For The 4th

25 WEATHER — Happy 4th of July! It will be seasonably hot across Central Texas with lows tonight in the mid 70s and highs Tuesday in the mid to upper 90s. A few isolated storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but most of us won't see much.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring more mid to upper 90s with isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms. There could be a slightly better chance of rain Thursday if a front can get close to Central Texas. Right now it appears the best chance will be north and east of our area.

It's back to just being hot Friday into the weekend. Highs will climb back close to 100° with heat index values in the 105-110° range.