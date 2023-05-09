Rain, occasionally heavy, may return tomorrow

25 WEATHER — We've had some showers and storms around today, although those have mainly been off to our south. A quiet evening appears to be on the way but it is possible that new showers and storms will develop overnight. This is all as a result of a weak spin associated with our local atmosphere. As the spin moves northeast tomorrow, we should see rain and storms return. Most of that will probably be located along I-45 but I can't discount periods of heavy rain for anyone in Central Texas on Wednesday.

Thursday will be drier and we should only be dealing with a couple showers on Friday. A better chance of rain will arrive on Saturday. With the potential for the clouds to produce quite a bit of rainfall, we'll have to watch for localized flooding on Saturday. None of the next few days look to offer much in the way of severe weather, but a strong storm here and there will be possible.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather