Rain Chances Going Up Tuesday/Wednesday

25 WEATHER — The ice is in the review mirror, but we have more rain chances on the way this week. Clouds will continue to increase tonight with lows in the low 60s. It will be cloudy with showers Tuesday, but a few storms could be possible in the afternoon. Right now the overall severe threat is low, but a few strong wind gusts can't be completely ruled out. Highs Tuesday will make it into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday will continue with a chance for scattered showers and storms. We should be chilly behind a front Wednesday morning with lows in the mid 40s. Rain will taper off from west to east during the day Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Total rain amounts across the area should range from 0.5" to 1.5". Every little bit helps!

The rest of the week will be quiet Thursday into Friday. Highs will be back in the upper 60s Thursday, but another front will take us down to the 50s Friday afternoon. The weekend is looking good, but there could be some isolated showers move back into the area Sunday afternoon and evening.