Possible freezing rain and sleet for Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Showers and storms across the area today. A cold front is making its way across Central Texas bringing some colder air behind it.

A winter storm watch will be in effect starting tomorrow and will remain into Wednesday. There is a possibility of freezing rain over the course of the next three days. Temperatures will be at or near freezing as we head through tonight and hover around freezing tomorrow.

Tuesday is shaping up to be the worst day with the potential for freezing rain and sleet as temperatures may be below freezing Tuesday morning and hover around freezing Tuesday afternoon. Expect travel impacts the next few days.

Models are having trouble with the cold air making its way into the area so things still may change, we will know more by tomorrow afternoon.

We will continue to track it, stay up to date with your weather forecasts and remain weather ready.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather