Possibility of rain beginning tomorrow

25 WEATHER — We haven't seen any raindrops yet but there may be a couple showers in the area as Thursday gets started. Throughout the day, there may be handful of showers present, especially to the west of I-35. Better chances of rain are later in the week, however. Friday still looks like it may be wet for some, with the best odds to the south and east of Waco, but recent data has cut back some on the amount of rain.

Some rain could linger into Saturday but the best chance of rain still looks to be on Sunday as a cold front swings through. There may be a few storms associated with Sunday's rain as well. From now until then, afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s. Fortunately the rain should be all gone by Christmas. Rainfall amounts over the next four days could add up to one to three inches. Christmas will be cooler with highs in the 50s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather