Pleasant Halloween

25 WEATHER — Just like today, we'll see a few clouds mix in with the sun tomorrow. Highs should be in the mid to upper-70s. Winds will be light, and combined with the temperatures, we're looking at very pleasant weather for Halloween. Monday evening will cool into the 60s. On Tuesday, things will get a little bit more cloudy and there may be a few showers that skirt the southern end of our viewing area. Wednesday will be warmer with 80s possible in the Brazos Valley.

I think most of us will be in the 80s on Thursday and Friday, and it's possible that a few showers will arrive on Friday. Those will be in advance of our next major weather system, which should bring rain to the area on Saturday. The latest data has moved up the timing to Saturday morning. Storms will be possible, but if the rain were to arrive in the afternoon, that could allow for some strong storms. Widespread rain is a possibility but the forecast is subject to change.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist