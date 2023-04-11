Nice Weather For Most Of The Week

25 WEATHER — Nice spring weather is expected over the next few days with highs slowly rising from the mid to upper 70s Wednesday, to around 80° Thursday and Friday. We should be on the dry side for most of the week, but we may see a few storms Friday as another system quickly zips just north of the area. With the current track, the best chance for stronger storms will be north of Central Texas. We will continue to track this system closely though, just in case the track changes a bit.

A couple of morning showers are possible Saturday, but it appears most of the weekend will be nice. Highs will be warm in the low 80s Saturday. Sunday should be a little cooler with north and northwest winds dragging a little cooler air into the region. It will still be nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s.