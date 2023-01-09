Near Record Highs Tuesday/Wednesday

25 WEATHER — It will not be feeling like January over the next couple of days. In fact, we may get close to a couple of record highs! It will cool off by the end of the week, but temperatures will still be above normal.

Tonight will be cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s. We should see a quick warm up Tuesday with southwest winds and highs getting close to 80°. The record high is 81° (2017). We may get close again Wednesday with similar conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The record high is 84° (1905). Get out the t-shirts and shorts!

We will see closer to normal readings move back in Thursday and Friday behind a cold front. We may see an isolated chance for a storm or two Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with the front. Other than that, it will be breezy with highs in the low 60s Thursday and upper 60s Friday.

The weekend looks mild with highs staying in the 60s!