Muggy Weekend Ahead

25 WEATHER — We saw more scattered showers and storms Friday, but things will start to quiet down after sunset. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Saturday will be pretty quiet, but a slight chance of storms will still exist. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Sunday will bring a slightly better chance of afternoon and evening scattered storms with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The best chance of rain will likely be Monday through Wednesday of next week! Highs will likely come down into the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday as well with the increased cloud cover and rain. 1-3 inches of rain looks likely. We could see 5+ inches of rain in a few locations, so it looks like a lot of us will get wet!

Have a great weekend!