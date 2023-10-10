Mostly Cloudy Skies Into Wednesday

25 WEATHER — A disturbance is passing across south Texas into the Gulf of Mexico. This has brought more clouds to the area, but rain chances are staying on the low side. That will continue tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will bring more clouds, but rain chances look very low. Highs should rise close to 80°.

Warmer weather will move in Thursday and Friday ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s both days with breezy south winds. Gusty north winds will arrive Friday evening as a cold front sweeps across Central Texas. Moisture levels look too low for any rain with this front. The front will bring highs down into the mid to upper 70s this weekend.

Next week looks pretty nice with 70s and 80s though out the week. Another system may approach late next week. Hopefully we can get a little moisture by then.