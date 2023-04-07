Mostly Cloudy Easter Weekend

25 WEATHER — A few showers will continue across the area tonight with lows in the upper 40s to near 50°. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some morning showers possible. A few peeks of sun could get us into the mid 60s Saturday afternoon. Easter Sunday looks mostly cloudy, so you may not see much of a sunrise at sunrise services. An isolated shower chance will be possible in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Next week will start off with a chance for scattered showers and storms Monday. Highs will still be well below normal in the upper 60s. The rain chances will start to end Tuesday, but it will remain cloudy with highs around 70°. We should see a little more sunshine Wednesday through Friday, but we will have another chance of rain next weekend!

Have a happy and safe Easter weekend!