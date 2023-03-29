Morning Showers, but a Quiet Day Ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to some "April Showers" just a few days before we turn the calendar. These showers should taper off from west to east as we go through the morning with drier conditions expected this afternoon. Clouds may be stubborn to move this afternoon, but peeks of sunshine are still expected. Highs will climb into the mid 60s if we see more cloud cover, 70s if the sun comes out early and stays bright.

South winds pick up overnight drawing in Gulf moisture, this may lead to some light showers in the morning with noticeably more humid conditions. A breezy and warm day is expected Thursday with a few showers and highs near the 80s.

Friday brings our next cold front. There is a chance we see some storms along it as highs push into the mid 80s. If storms can pop through into the biggest instability in the atmosphere, some could turn strong to severe with gusty winds the main threat. The better dynamics for severe weather look to pass to our northeast, but we'll monitor it and keep you advised.

Saturday should be warm, but dry with a pleasant day in store. Sunday could bring a few storms, but severe weather is uncertain right now.

Next week looks more unsettled with a few storm chances and another cool-down for the second half of next week.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather