More Spring-Like for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a more spring-like day in Central Texas thanks to Gulf moisture working back into the area. South winds will continue to bring in the warm and humid air through the day. A few showers will be around, especially in the afternoon. While some rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out, no severe weather is expected.

Breezes continue overnight keeping things mild and muggy with lows only falling into the upper 60s. Winds will pick up a bit through the day as a cold front nears us, passing in the afternoon. Along that front, a few storms will pop up, especially east of I-35. While no widespread severe weather is expected, with the dynamics passing to our northeast, one or two could turn strong to severe with gusty winds the main threat.

Behind the front, we will see drier air work in making for a pleasant day on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Moisture will work back in for Sunday bringing storm chances back into the forecast.

Next week looks possible with isolated showers for the first part of the week and highs nearing the low 90s. A strong cold front looks to arrive mid-week bringing the potential for multiple days of rain chances and some cooler air with highs in the 60s! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather