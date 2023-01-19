Mild Thursday on Tap

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following yesterday's storms and winds, we will see a much quieter day today. Sunshine will be abundant with light northerly winds around 10mph. We may see some high clouds work over the area, but no issues will come from them.

A chilly morning is on the way with increasing clouds for Friday. With the extra clouds around Friday, we may see highs hang around in the 50s. Eventually those clouds will turn into some rain showers and more widespread drizzle on Saturday with highs in the 50s.

Quiet weather works in after Saturday before another storm system nears us early next week. The next storm system should bring some decent rain chances, but depending on the track, could also bring some wintry weather to parts of the Lone Star State. We'll watch the track closely. Regardless, it looks like cooler air works in behind it with highs in the 60s. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather