Just A Little Less Hot

ENTER DATELINE — A weak front has moved south of Central Texas. That has taken the focus for showers and storms south of us tonight. We may see an isolated storm or two across our southern counties, but that's about it. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s with highs Tuesday in the upper 90s. There could be a couple more storms tomorrow, especially west of I-35.

Wednesday look quiet with more upper 90s expected. Isolated storms work back into the forecast Thursday as some tropical moisture gets closer to Texas. We may see a weaker tropical system develop off the Texas coast by late this week. The track of this system is all over the place, so we will keep our rain chances at 20-30% for now. Highs will still be in the 90s, so it's going to stay hot.