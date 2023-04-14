Isolated Storms Tonight/Saturday

25 WEATHER — The weekend is upon us, at it looks like most of us will enjoy some nice weather. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and maybe an isolated storm or two. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Saturday looks nice from I-35, west as skies begin to clear. There could be a few isolated storms Saturday afternoon as you head closer to I-45. One or two could become strong with gusty winds and some hail, but the highest severe threat will be east of our area. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s as dry air moves in from the west. A cold front arrives Saturday evening, and this will cool things into the mid 70s Sunday under sunny skies.

Monday is looking nice with more sunshine and highs near 80°. Our next disturbance arrives Tuesday, so we may see a few scattered storms around. Isolated activity is possible Wednesday and Thursday, but we may be looking at a better chance of strong storms by Friday of next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!