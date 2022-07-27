Hot again Wednesday, but Watching the Sea Breeze

25 WEATHER — As Matt said yesterday, it's hot. That's the bottom line. However, some areas may see a little bit of evening relief thanks to the sea breeze. Think of it as a cold front that moves in from the south. Gulf moisture will surge northward this afternoon which could kick off a couple of showers in southeast Texas. We'll stay hot ahead of it, with highs approaching 103 again. Some of those showers may make it into the Brazos Valley during the late afternoon, but should fall apart before reaching Central Texas. That could send a little bit of rain-cooled air as north as Marlin to Groesbeck and Cameron that could make for a pleasant evening.

We'll stay hot, but monitor the sea breeze here through the end of the week. Moisture may make it far enough north to bring Central Texas a chance for some isolated showers Friday and Saturday before high pressure pivots back over Texas shutting off the faucet for much of next week.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather