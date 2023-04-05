Good rain chances Thursday & Friday

25 WEATHER — We aren't done with the rain folks... in fact, we may see a decent rain event across most of the area over the next 48 hours!

A few showers are possible tonight, but we should see an uptick in activity as we head through the day Thursday. Locally heavy rain will develop Thursday afternoon into Friday. 1-3 inches of rain are looking likely around Waco/Temple/Killeen. Amounts will be less than an inch to the northwest. The Brazos Valley could be the big winner with some areas possibly seeing 5+ inches of rain! Severe weather is not expected as the atmosphere will actually by on the chilly side with a cold front to the south. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 40s, so make sure you have the jacket and umbrella handy over the next couple days.

We should clear out as we head into Saturday with just a few morning showers possible. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Easter Sunday looks nice as well with highs in the low to mid 70s.