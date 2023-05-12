Flood Watch This Weekend

25 WEATHER — It may not rain on you all weekend, but rain and storms will be in the area throughout your Mother's Day Weekend. Locally heavy rain will be the main threat with showers and storms, so a Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday. 1-3 inches of rain is likely, but some 4+ inch totals are possible, especially west of I-35. A couple of storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and some hail, but the overall severe threat will be on the low side across Central Texas. Highs will be in the low 80s this weekend, but some 70s are possible where the rain falls the longest.

Monday will bring more scattered showers and storms with locally heavy rain. Highs will be around 80°. Tuesday through Thursday will bring pop up storms each day with highs staying in the 80s. We may see another front next Friday, so some scattered storm potential will continue there as well.

Stay dry and have a safe and happy Mother's Day Weekend!