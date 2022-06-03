A Few Storms Through Saturday

25 WEATHER — We have a weak system spinning near Central Texas tonight. This may spark a few storms through the evening hours. Other than that, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. A few storms will once again be possible Saturday. If a few storms can get going in west Texas, then we may see some early Sunday morning as well. Right now we will go with highs in the low 90s Saturday and the mid to upper 90s Sunday as the atmosphere dries out a bit.

Next week our summer ridge will take hold. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100° Monday through Friday. Our next chance for a few isolated showers and storms will come next weekend.

Have a great weekend! Stay cool!