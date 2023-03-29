Few Showers And Storms Thursday And Friday

25 WEATHER — Clouds will fill back in tonight with lows in the mid 50s. Areas of drizzle are possible as we head through the morning hours Thursday. By afternoon, a couple of showers may dot the area from time to time. Highs should be warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

A weak cold front will move in Friday, bringing a chance for a few storms. Right now it appears the best rain and storm chances will be northeast of Central Texas. If a storm or two can get going east of I-35 Friday, a couple could be strong with gusty winds and possibly some hail. The overall severe threat is low in our area, so hopefully we won't have to worry to much about this system. It will be warm Friday afternoon with southwest winds boosting us up into the low to mid 80s.

The weekend is looking nice with highs in the low 80s Saturday and in the low to mid 80s Sunday. There could be a couple of isolated storms across the eastern half of the area, but rain chances right now are at 20%.