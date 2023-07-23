Dry and hot through this week

25 WEATHER — It has been another hot day across Central Texas with temperatures in 90s and triple digits.

Hot and dry continues to be the theme heading through this week. No rain chances in sight and fire danger will be elevated through this week along and west of I-35. Try not to create any sparks.

Temperatures will be hot this week in the triple digits so also make sure you are taking care of yourself and drinking plenty of fluids. Take frequent breaks from the sun especially during the midday hours where we see peak heating.

Models have been pointing towards hotter temperatures through the first half of the week. We will continue to keep an eye on this and tweak the temperatures throughout the week.

Moral of the story is to stay cool out there as there is no sign of relief along the way.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather