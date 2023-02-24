Cool & cloudy for Friday in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS — Friday will feel a lot different outside than it has been this week. That's thanks to a cold front that swept through yesterday evening. Behind that front, we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s, and they likely won't budge much through the day thanks to stubborn clouds and even some drizzle hanging around.

The stationary front will try to sag northward a bit, which could leave the Brazos Valley with highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Meanwhile, Central Texas will struggle to stay in the upper 40s, with many areas staying below 50.

Overnight, some added moisture could lead to some isolated showers, but any activity will be light.

The front sags a bit further north tomorrow, which could leave some areas south of Waco-Temple-Killeen in the 70s. Most of us will stay socked in with clouds and highs in the 50s.

By Sunday, the front will make a big push northward as a warm front which will push most of us into the upper 70s and low 70s with south breezes and more humid air working in. That will be ahead of an advancing Pacific front that arrives overnight into Monday morning. Some storms will be possible along it, but right now, severe weather looks to remain well north of us. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather