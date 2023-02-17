Cloudier tomorrow and still cool

25 WEATHER — Even with the sunshine, we weren't able to warm up much today. The rest of the evening will be clear, and temperatures tonight will be on the cold side. Most places will fall into the upper-20s. As the sun comes up tomorrow, thicker clouds will move in and overspread us during the morning hours. With a mostly cloudy Saturday on the way, we won't be able to warm up much. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Sunday looks better with some added sunshine and highs in the low-70s. Things are going to get even warmer going into the workweek. Monday and Tuesday should both be in the low-80s with breezy southwest winds. Our next chance of rain will arrive on Wednesday with a chance of some scattered thunderstorms. We cool back to the 50s for next Friday but signs point to the 70s again as we enter next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather