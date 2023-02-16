Chilly Into Saturday

25 WEATHER — A cold front brought a couple of showers early Thursday, but the biggest change has been the colder air! This chill behind our latest front will last through Saturday. After that, a big warm up is in store for us next week.

Tonight looks cold under mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 20s. Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs only getting into the low 50s. It's back to the 20s Saturday morning, but we should see the mid 50s Saturday afternoon with increasing clouds across the area.

Big changes occur Sunday, and I think you will like the change! Highs will climb into the low 70s Sunday afternoon with breezy southwest winds. It just keeps getting warmer from there. Highs now look like they will rise into the low 80s Monday and Tuesday, giving us a nice taste of spring. Our next chance of rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, but temperatures still look decent Wednesday afternoon in the 70s.