Calmer Weekend Ahead

25 WEATHER — Storms are moving east of Central Texas, and that will leave us with a nice weekend ahead! A couple of showers could linger into Saturday morning, but most of us will be drying out. Highs Saturday will be below normal around 70°, but Sunday will warm up into the low to mid 80s.

Next week will start off in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions. There will be a few disturbances roll through Wednesday through Friday, and this could bring our next chance for some showers and storms. Right now we will keep chances on the lower side until the models can lock down when the best rain chances will be!

Have a great weekend!