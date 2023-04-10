Beginning of a pleasant week

25 WEATHER — This evening, a spotty storm cannot be ruled out on the western fringe of our viewing area. For the rest of us, it should be a quiet end to this Monday. We'll have partly cloudy skies around tomorrow with highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures will be quite pleasant through the week, rising bit by bit. We should avoid the rain until about Friday at the earliest. Odds of rain and storms on Friday are low, but we'll see if the dryline can offer any development.

A better chance of rain will come on Saturday as a front sweeps through. Rain and storms look a little more probable on the southern portions of Central Texas. Highs that day will be in the low-80s. Behind the front, we will see temperatures cool into the 70s again for the end of the weekend, and it should stay that way for much of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather