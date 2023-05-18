Another Warm and Sunny Day before Friday Storm Chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought the return of sunshine to Central Texas for the first time in a while! We'll get a second dose of it today as temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will be on the increase through the day with south breezes picking up.

The break from the rain will be short-lived! A cold front nears us tomorrow, which will trigger showers and storms in the afternoon as we push into the 90s. Some of these storms could turn severe with hail and winds the main threat. Overall, I think the greater risk of Severe Weather will be found west of Waco-Temple-Killeen. It won't rain the whole evening, but have an umbrella ready in case! Some showers and storms could linger into the overnight hours and possibly Saturday morning.

The weekend will be on the drier side, but cloudy and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There is a chance we see some spotty showers Sunday, but widespread rain is not expected.

A typical unsettled May pattern sets up for the majority of next week with isolated storm chances and highs in the mid 80s!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather