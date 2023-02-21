25 WEATHER — It will be another warm and breezy day across Central Texas with temperatures into the low 80s and gusts up to 25 mph possible.

We will continue to hold onto some of this warmer air through Wednesday with a chance of some rain in the morning hours. We will see chances of showers and can't rule out a few storms but this will be a fast moving system and will be out of the area by the afternoon hours. Expect most of the clouds to follow and more sunshine Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain above normal for much of the week with the exception of Friday where some cooler air drops in for a bit. Expect temperatures to be in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday.

Models are pushing more rain chances into the area Friday and through the weekend. We will continue to watch this as we get closer.

Enjoy the nice spring-like temperatures!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather