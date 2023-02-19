A warm start to the week

25 WEATHER — It has been a warmer day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

We will continue to warm up tomorrow and Tuesday with temperatures potentially getting into the low 80s.

Our next system is shaping up to push through Wednesday and it's looking like a morning event as of now. We will see the chance of showers and can't rule out some thunderstorms. We will continue to keep an eye on it but expect this system to push out by the afternoon hours Wednesday.

Overall, we are getting some spring-like temperatures the next two days so get outside and enjoy it!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather