WATCH NOW: A few severe storms possible into tonight

25 WEATHER — A cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms to Central Texas this evening.

A few storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. The overall tornado threat is on the lower side, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Storms will move from northwest to southeast across the area into tonight.

We should see things wrap up early Friday morning as the front moves southeast out of Central Texas. Lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. Friday will be a calmer day with some afternoon sun and highs in the upper 70s.

This weekend will bring more changes.

Saturday, a cold front will move toward the area from the northwest. A few showers and storms may develop, especially south and west of Waco/Temple/Killeen during the late afternoon and evening hours. It should be nice with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday, we should see mostly cloudy skies with some passing showers from time to time. Most areas will stay in the 60s with the increased cloud cover Sunday afternoon.

More rain chances arrive early next week as we stay in an active pattern.

Showers are possible Monday, but we could see heavier activity as we head into Tuesday as another April cold front moves into the area.