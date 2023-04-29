A beautiful weekend for Central Texas

25 WEATHER — It has been a great day across Central Texas with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy it. If not, tomorrow is shaping up to be another picture perfect day.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

We will hold onto to some nice weather around here for the next few days. The first part of next week more clouds will push through but temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s.

Rain chances increase as we head through the week, showers and the potential for some storms. Models right now have been a bit uncertain on the timing and exactly what days. But expect rain chances to push back in by the latter part of the work week.

Things still may change so we will continue to bring you the latest as more data comes through.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather