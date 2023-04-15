A beautiful Sunday is on the way

25 WEATHER — Today shaped up to be a beauty with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. There is still a slight chance of storms through this evening with the greatest chance east of I-35. The bulk of this activity will be in East Texas and over in Louisiana.

Tomorrow will be another nice day with sunny skies but temperatures will be a bit cooler in the low to mid 70s. We will hold onto this nice weather through Monday as well.

More rain chances are on the way Tuesday through next weekend. We will see the possibility of showers and storms throughout most of next week. We will continue to keep an eye on the potential for storms but make sure to stay up to date with the weather forecasts throughout next week.

Temperatures over the course of the next 10 days will be fairly nice mainly in the 70s and 80s.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather